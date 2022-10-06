On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

FASHION FIRST – October 6, 2022

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Online shopping is here to stay. UGH!!!
Shopping Habits from the younger generation of spenders is something to watch and learn from. They are educated consumers with a whole new definition and focus
Canvas grocery bags. Metal straws. Reusable water bottles and coffee cups. Every Millennial likely has a whole drawer full of these things, somewhere in their house. While it’s true that society as a whole is moving away from wasteful things like single use plastics, it’s being largely driven by Millennials.  I spent 4 days with my children and I watched and learned a whole new way of living.
Climate change is a big concern for many members of the millennial
generation. And while using a metal straw for your morning latte or a canvas bag while shopping won’t counteract the massive amounts of pollution being done to the Earth, it can’t hurt. Every little bit helps.
My quick observations:
 
Coffee (Starbucks) is a daily thing
Their footwear is casual and very comfortable…bye bye stiletto’s 
Ordering on-line is their first platform of shopping for anything … bye bye department stores
Casual dining out is most often …. more than I could ever afford. 
Self-care drives their spending habits
I  miss having my children and their families around more often.  I miss their slang, their topics of conversation and their opinions.
“Empty Nest” Nonnie living with Style & Flair with Panache.   www.panacheconsignboutique.com

Joan E. Lincoln
President

Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Leave a Reply