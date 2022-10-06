FASHION FIRST – October 6, 2022

Thursday, October 6, 2022
Online shopping is here to stay. UGH!!!
Shopping Habits from the younger generation of spenders is something to watch and learn from. They are educated consumers with a whole new definition and focus
Canvas grocery bags. Metal straws. Reusable water bottles and coffee cups. Every Millennial likely has a whole drawer full of these things, somewhere in their house. While it’s true that society as a whole is moving away from wasteful things like single use plastics, it’s being largely driven by Millennials. I spent 4 days with my children and I watched and learned a whole new way of living.
Climate change is a big concern for many members of the millennial
generation. And while using a metal straw for your morning latte or a canvas bag while shopping won’t counteract the massive amounts of pollution being done to the Earth, it can’t hurt. Every little bit helps.
My quick observations:
Coffee (Starbucks) is a daily thing
Their footwear is casual and very comfortable…bye bye stiletto’s
Ordering on-line is their first platform of shopping for anything … bye bye department stores
Casual dining out is most often …. more than I could ever afford.
Self-care drives their spending habits
I miss having my children and their families around more often. I miss their slang, their topics of conversation and their opinions.
