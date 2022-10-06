FASHION FIRST – October 6, 2022

Online shopping is here to stay. UGH!!!

Shopping Habits from the younger generation of spenders is something to watch and learn from. They are educated consumers with a whole new definition and focus

Canvas grocery bags. Metal straws. Reusable water bottles and coffee cups. Every Millennial likely has a whole drawer full of these things, somewhere in their house. While it’s true that society as a whole is moving away from wasteful things like single use plastics, it’s being largely driven by Millennials. I spent 4 days with my children and I watched and learned a whole new way of living.

Climate change is a big concern for many members of the millennial

generation. And while using a metal straw for your morning latte or a canvas bag while shopping won’t counteract the massive amounts of pollution being done to the Earth, it can’t hurt. Every little bit helps.