Fashion First: Office Attire Do’s & Don’ts it’s NOT a Summertime Family Picnic

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, July 25th, 2019

I read an article about a woman’s office attire that had reached a new level of bland! I am guilty of wearing my fair share of black but this healthcare employee took on her own approach to her definition of appropriate office attire. She said in the article that she: “takes great care to present an inoffensive, uncontroversial appearance at the office – and she succeeded beyond her wildest dreams, when coworkers reported that her attire had reached a new level of bland.” Her outfit was literally like a sedative to their eyes.

“If you notice my outfit, it’s too much, is her policy,” of her fashion choices. And notice her they did not, was the clear consensus of her colleagues. It was suggested by co-workers she should write a book called Fifty Shades of Beige. Another co-worker said, “She blends in extremely well with everything. Even wallpaper.”

Summertime office attire can be a challenge more for women than men. Women have many more options during this season and the temptation to wear that flirty floral frock you bought for your friends wedding most likely isn’t going to cut it for the majority of professional office environments. Nor is the outfit you wore to your family picnic, as cute as it is, if you wore it to a picnic keep it out of the office.

Brava for all female professionals living life with style & flair their way…with Panache!

