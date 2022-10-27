Fashion First: Outerwear Trends – October 27, 2022

Since fashion trends are also about practicality now, you want to ensure that your outerwear will keep you warm no matter the weather. Thankfully, the outerwear trends we see for fall and winter are all about looking chic while keeping warm.

Puffer, Bomber, Trench and Shearling are the headliners for this upcoming this cool weather season. But our favorite to date seems to be the Shacket, you know the combo of the shirt and jacket. Think upscale Carhart styling when you think of Shacket.