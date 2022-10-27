On The Air:
Fashion First: Outerwear Trends – October 27, 2022

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Like all fashion trends this year, outerwear will look a bit familiar. Since we are seeing more nostalgic fashion making a comeback, you can expect to see outerwear that was once a trend enter the fashion world again.
Since fashion trends are also about practicality now, you want to ensure that your outerwear will keep you warm no matter the weather. Thankfully, the outerwear trends we see for fall and winter are all about looking chic while keeping warm.
Puffer, Bomber, Trench and Shearling are the headliners for this upcoming this cool weather season.  But our favorite to date seems to be the Shacket, you know the combo of the shirt and jacket.  Think upscale Carhart styling when you think of Shacket.
With the resurgence of so many ’90’s derived fashion style, this season, we find ourselves especially drawn to corduroy jackets and all of the outfit versatility that they provide. Whether it’s a polished corduroy blazer or a chunky corduroy puffer, to cropped styles, oversized designs, corduroy jackets truly are the fall season’s unsung style hero.
Stay warm this season with Luxury Resale with Style & Flair with Panache!
 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

