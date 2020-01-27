Fashion First: Outfit Of The Day

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

OOTD = Outfit Of The Day Defined: an internet abbreviation for outfit of the day refers to what someone’s wearing on a particular day, usually in the context of fashion blogging. It can also mean a particularly fashionable outfit or the photoshoot involved in taking an old photo for a social network.

One of our Local Rochester Fashion Bloggers of Stitch & Bloom Style by Molly Hannon shows us often what an

OOTD looks like with Style & Flair. Sustainable Luxury by Panache! www.stitchandbloomstyle.com

Fashion Jeopardy Style:

Question:

#1. An island in Italy’s Bay of Naples. Also, a garment made popular and worn during summer months while exposing the ankle and nothing more.

#2. Hat Etiquette, when wearing a hat or fascinator say to the Kentucky Derby, Wedding or Theme Party, what side of the head should your hat be tilted and why?

#3. What are the different ways of crossing your legs and what are these positions called?

Answers:

#1. CAPRI

#2. You can wear a fascinator in either right or left side of your head. Traditionally, you can wear it on the right-hand side. You can wear on the front but it is a little bit uncomfortable and the look is quite bold as well. The details of the fascinator should lie above your eyebrows.

#3. Cambridge: Cross-Legged in a position with both legs bent, one resting under the other

Duchess: The Duchess Slant is where one sits, lays their leg across the other from knee to ankle and

only cross the ankles, saving one from any flashing mishaps.

Off you go now, gather your OOTD and wear it with Style & Flair with Panache panacheconsignboutique.com