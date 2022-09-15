FASHION FIRST Panache FIRST & LAST Festival

Being of the “older” generation and closer to the end of my retail days, I just can’t imagine lugging fixtures and products to numerous Festival destinations, worrying about weather conditions and will my “technology” work properly. With that being said, I have decided to participate in a rather unusual and exciting FIRST & LAST Festival under a HUGE Fashion Vendor Tent that Panache Consignment is sponsoring at the 12th Annual Purple Painted Lady Festival and Barn Sale on September 17 &18, 2022 in Palmyra, NY.

Yes, of course Natalie Rae NY will be part of the festival too as well as numerous regular vendors from my Panache Stores, but Festivals bring out a different clientele, a great opportunity to introduce my businesses to them, and hopefully sell a few items to cover the costs of festival fees. So grab your shopping friends and Promenade through the Panache Fashion Vendor Tent where I have gathered 10 Fashion Boutiques and resellers from the area, enjoy 20 food trucks, shop the 350 Art & Craft vendors, and enjoy music by numerous local bands this weekend at the LAST Purple Painted Lady Festival.

Live life with Style & Flair … with Panache!