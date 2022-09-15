FASHION FIRST Panache FIRST & LAST Festival

Thursday, September 15, 2022
Festival Season is not for the meek. My very fashionable friend and Panache Vendor Natalie Rae NY peddles her handbags and accessories created with textiles by the Hmong Tribe women of Asia. You can find Natalie Rae’s display of products at Panache Home or weekly through the Upstate NY Festivals, while I focus on my Brick -and-Mortar Stores in Brighton, NY. Both are successful venues offering stimulating shopping experiences. However, good old customer service in climate controlled environments makes me, apparently a retail snob, most happy.
Being of the “older” generation and closer to the end of my retail days, I just can’t imagine lugging fixtures and products to numerous Festival destinations, worrying about weather conditions and will my “technology” work properly. With that being said, I have decided to participate in a rather unusual and exciting FIRST & LAST Festival under a HUGE Fashion Vendor Tent that Panache Consignment is sponsoring at the 12th Annual Purple Painted Lady Festival and Barn Sale on September 17 &18, 2022 in Palmyra, NY.
Yes, of course Natalie Rae NY will be part of the festival too as well as numerous regular vendors from my Panache Stores, but Festivals bring out a different clientele, a great opportunity to introduce my businesses to them, and hopefully sell a few items to cover the costs of festival fees. So grab your shopping friends and Promenade through the Panache Fashion Vendor Tent where I have gathered 10 Fashion Boutiques and resellers from the area, enjoy 20 food trucks, shop the 350 Art & Craft vendors, and enjoy music by numerous local bands this weekend at the LAST Purple Painted Lady Festival.
Our Weather looks perfect stop by and say “Hello”!
Live life with Style & Flair … with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
