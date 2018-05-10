Fashion First: Pink in the Rink for BCCR

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, May 10st 2018
Pink in the Rink for BCCR…this takes Fashion to a whole new level.
Plaster of paris bosom molds take the runway created by local artists a number of breast molds of local Team Members will be on the Auction Block at Saturday evenings game at the Dome Center in Henrietta. Doors open at 5pm.
Roc City Roller Derby Players now Bosom Buddies and are promoting Bra Recycling at Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment where all donations go to a non-for profit organization called Support The Girls.
That’s right bring your castaway bras to Panache …We Keep it Green with our Bra recycling Program become a Bosom Buddy.
Live life with style & flair…with Panache!!!
