Fashion FIRST: PROM SEASON 1/19/23

The first proms were in the early 1800's. They were known as the Promenade. They were primarily thrown with the main purpose for young men to show their newly found manners and social standing. Few years after the late 1890s, promenades moved to high schools for senior classes.

National Prom Day on March 31 is celebrated to honor the ultimate high school experience of a typical American teenager — prom night.

PROM TRADITIONS:

Senior only dress code. At some schools, all of the seniors will wear white to prom.

Red carpet entrance. Prom attendees get to feel like celebrities at one school, where they role out the carpet for the seniors–literally! Prom-goers walk the red carpet and take pictures as they enter prom. Meanwhile, the entire town comes out to sit on bleachers and watch everyone arrive. I have memories of this happening in 1978!

The “prom draw,” randomly chooses each student’s date for them.

The Fairy Godmothers of Rochester are back. For Decades The Fairy Godmothers ran under the leadership of Rene Spallina Rene has passed the baton to one of her lead volunteers, now Ami Salam will now wear the Magic Crown and make all the high school girls dreams come true. With new leadership also comes a new location for the Annual Prom Dress Event. Marketplace Mall is the new home of The Fairy Godmothers .

Donate your castaway Prom dresses Saturday 1/21/2023 at Panache Consignment in Brighton Commons this Saturday ONLY!