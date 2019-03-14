Fashion First: Prom Season is Upon Us

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, March 14th, 2018

Fairy Godmothers of Greater Rochester are working their magic again!!! They need our Help!!!

VOLUNTEER POSITIONS OPEN:

-Personal Shopper

-Seamstress

-Accessory Associates

-Fitting Room Runners

(Just to name a few)

CONTACT:

ANN JULIEN, 585- 880-4418

RENE SPALLINA 585-329-6084

HEAR HOW THE FAIRY GODMOTHER’S OF GREATER ROCHESTER AND ONE LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ARE TRYING TO HELP THE INCREASING NEED FOR PROM DRESSES.

“We know the need for our services continues to increase, yet the number of girls that register continues to decrease year-over-year which tells us that we are not reaching these young ladies!” says Mara Axelrod, one of the partners of FGGR. “The poverty level continues to grow here in Rochester but the cost of attending a prom continues to increase. We can help reduce the financial burden

“Greece is one community that has changed economically over the past 10 years, and our students here at Greece Olympia High School have not been immune from those drastic shifts ,” says Kara Passamonte, Reading Specialist and Student Advisor at the school. “In the past we have brought a few girls to the Fairy Godmother’s Annual Prom Dress Fair and they have had an excellent experience. This year we are bringing 30 students and providing the funding for the transportation to and from the convention center that day.”

“We only ask for a $5.00 donation for gowns and $1.00 for accessories and if a young lady is unable to pay that’s okay – they leave with their steamed gown, accessories and a goody bag!” continues Axelrod.

This year’s FGGR’s Prom Dress Fair is Saturday, March 30th at the Riverside Convention Center from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Young women can go to their High School Guidance Department to help them register on-line at www.fairygodmothersrochester.com.

Passamonte and her co-workers at Greece Olympia are passionate about her students and the whole Spartan community. “We have amazing, smart, intelligent young women that have never had the opportunity to be pampered and with the Fairy Godmother’s of Greater Rochester’s help we can make that happen!”

Put a little PROM MAGIC in a little girls life…introduce her to:

THE FAIRY GODMOTHERS of GREATER ROCHESTER