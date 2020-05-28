Fashion First: PURSE EVENT & SUMMER DRESSES

HOT HOT Weather is here to stay. Let’s hope.

All this warm air and sunshine reminds some of us that it’s time to flip our handbag. Just in time for the 14th Annual “A Purse For Change ” LIVE Auction Event on June 4 at 5:30pm sponsored by The Women’s Foundation of the Genesee Valley. Many of your favorite handbag designers are now available for Silent Auction and the Cream of the Handbag Crop will be presented LIVE June 4, so get your Bidding Ticket now NOW!!! www.womensfoundation.org

Summer handbags are more fun, perhaps designed with a less “weighty” metal or detail and everyone’s summer favorite – fabric and in a lighter hue and floral too. A new style that can still tote all your favorite essentials and the now necessary hand sanitizer, and mask.

Nothing shouts summer than a white or floral dress. This Summer season dress trend is all about sleeve details. Now don’t get too carried away, because when you add a flouncy detailed sleeve you have to dial back your accessories. Trust me, when I tell you I’ve seen many women make this huge mistake.

Now put on your fancy mask, wash your hands often and socialize with intelligence and style & flair…with Panache!!!