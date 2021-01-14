Fashion First RADIO 2021 Social Media Fashion Do’s & Don’ts

Thursday, January 14th, 2021
FACEBOOK is my first Love on Social Media and still my go-to when I have down time. I vowed as a resolution for the New Year (not that there was much left to Give-Up) to commit to a digital detox and take a “Pause” from my personal account for the month of January, promising myself to only post something positive once a day and NOT to scroll…PERIOD!!! It’s a hard habit to break I have found.
My favorite part of FB is the “memories” that pop up every day! I have laughed, cried and screamed with some of the images and videos that have been sent. You have to know that my 3 daughters, 4 grandsons and families consume so many of those favorite memories. With that being said, the Rochester Fashion Runway has been part of my life since 1980 and every minute since I entered into the Social Media World.
What a walk down memory lane to be reminded of so many Fashion Show Runways along with those backroom chaotic moments that ensue to create those magical catwalk moments. The Rochester Fashion industry professionals, models and volunteers that work together to delivery a stimulating display of fashion and entertainment are greatly missed! I miss generating those unusual Perfectly Panache outfits that so many love when the models take the stage, but wouldn’t dare to wear themselves!
My hope is that 2021 will allow us to take the Rochester Fall Runway safely and experience those costume malfunctions, split seams and fashion gone bad moments again. Thanks for living life with Panache http://www.
panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application