Fashion First RADIO 2021 Social Media Fashion Do’s & Don’ts

FACEBOOK is my first Love on Social Media and still my go-to when I have down time. I vowed as a resolution for the New Year (not that there was much left to Give-Up) to commit to a digital detox and take a “Pause” from my personal account for the month of January, promising myself to only post something positive once a day and NOT to scroll…PERIOD!!! It’s a hard habit to break I have found.

My favorite part of FB is the “memories” that pop up every day! I have laughed, cried and screamed with some of the images and videos that have been sent. You have to know that my 3 daughters, 4 grandsons and families consume so many of those favorite memories. With that being said, the Rochester Fashion Runway has been part of my life since 1980 and every minute since I entered into the Social Media World.