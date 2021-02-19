Fashion First Radio February : SOCKS

http://warm1013.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/2-18-21-FASHION-FIRST.mp3 Baby it’s Cold Outside…Still!!!

I’m not a fan of socks. My 45 years in retail have created many challenges involving me feet. My delicate “support system” find great discomfort with the ridges, seams and the shifting of socks. I’ve tried cashmere, cotton and silk blends, I’ve tried knee-highs, ankle and athletic styles – Paul (Bunyan) and I just struggle with footwear discomfort daily!

With that being said there are multiple benefits to wearing socks. The biggest benefit is clearly warmth so take note:

Some people think wearing any kind of socks all day, every day can be really bad for your feet, causing them to get smelly and leaving you with health problems. As long as you’re not wearing the same pair of socks day after day without washing them in between, you really don’t have anything to worry about.