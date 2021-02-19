Fashion First Radio February : SOCKS

Thursday, February 18, 2021
Baby it’s Cold Outside…Still!!!
I’m not a fan of socks. My 45 years in retail have created many challenges involving me feet. My delicate “support system” find great discomfort with the ridges, seams and the shifting of socks. I’ve tried cashmere, cotton and silk blends, I’ve tried knee-highs, ankle and athletic styles – Paul (Bunyan) and I just struggle with footwear discomfort daily!
With that being said there are multiple benefits to wearing socks. The biggest benefit is clearly warmth so take note:
Some people think wearing any kind of socks all day, every day can be really bad for your feet, causing them to get smelly and leaving you with health problems. As long as you’re not wearing the same pair of socks day after day without washing them in between, you really don’t have anything to worry about.
I’m not one for tight toes while sleeping, so loose sheets and bare piggies is my choice. What you might not know is wearing socks while sleeping is known to increase blood circulation but it can go another way too! Turns out, blood flow decreases if you choose to keep your socks on for a very prolonged period of time.
…and then there is this: Bromodosis, or smelly feet, is a very common medical condition. It’s due to a buildup of sweat, which results bacteria growth on the skin. These bacteria cause bad odors. Fungal infections like athlete’s foot can also lead to bromodosis.
So adorn your delicate feet with the warmest fuzzy socks you can find to get you through the finals days of Winter 2021 … just wear them with Style & Fair with Panache
Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application