Fashion First Radio March Wedding Bells & Trends

He asked, I said “Yes”, then he asked if I would help choose the ring, I said “Yes”! Then he asked her and she said “Yes”

2021 Wedding Gown Trends:

Shoulder and sleeve adornment

Ridiculous Ribbon, feathers and tiered tulle full skirts and embellishments

Obnoxious Bows front or back

MY FAV TREND: Square necklines.

I will add that the craziest trend for 2021 seems to be the outfit change not only for the Bride but her bridesmaids. Say “Bye Bye” to those matching uncomfortable “UNIFORM” Bridesmaids dresses that rarely fit most body types properly without a significant amount of altering. I have always been a fan of Bridesmaids wearing the same if not similar color palette but never does the same dress style fit all body types. So maybe the outfit change is a trend to keep? Stay tuned…

Love being The MOB… with Style & Flair with Panache!!!