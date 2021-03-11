On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

Fashion First Radio March Wedding Bells & Trends

Thursday, March 11, 2021

He asked,  I said “Yes”, then he asked if I would help choose the ring, I said “Yes”!  Then he asked her and she said “Yes”
2021 Wedding Gown Trends:
Shoulder and sleeve adornment
Ridiculous Ribbon, feathers and tiered tulle full skirts and embellishments
Obnoxious Bows front or back
MY FAV TREND: Square necklines.

Inline image

 I will add that the craziest trend for 2021 seems to be the outfit change not only for the Bride but her bridesmaids.  Say “Bye Bye” to those matching uncomfortable “UNIFORM”  Bridesmaids dresses that rarely fit most body types properly without a significant amount of altering.  I have always been a fan of Bridesmaids wearing the same if not similar color palette but never does the same dress style fit all body types.  So maybe the outfit change is a trend to keep?  Stay tuned…
Love being The MOB… with Style & Flair with Panache!!!

Joan E. Lincoln
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Leave a Reply