Fashion First Radio November 12.2020

FLOTUS FASHION: it can be subtle and sometimes LOUD messages from the stage, the tarmack and the White House.

First Lady of the United States =FLOTUS

Madame Vice President Elect = MVP

These are impressive titles and platforms for even more impressive or controversial fashion moments. It’s always exciting for those of us in the Fashion Industry to see which Designers have been chosen to style the FLOTUS and why. There is always a reason why!!! There has also been the rare case where a Designer declines to dress a First Lady.

BRAVA to our First Lady Elect Jill Biden for her Floral Frock by Oscar de la Renta worn on Election Night 2020 and to our MVP Kamala Harris for her white suit paying homage to the suffragette movement and women’s rights.

No-No’s for the FLOTUS:

***Being an “Outfit Repeater” is frowned upon by many, however it is known that on various occasions some First Ladies use their repeat fashion selections to promote sustainability. For Example, Mrs. Carter wore an ensemble to her husband’s 1977 inauguration that she had worn twice prior. GASP!!!

***There were so many “Fashion Firsts” by former First Ladies. Pat Nixon donned the first pantsuit. Let’s not forget the pussy bow worn by Melania Trump. Footwear seems to be a major topic of concern for FLOTUS lovers and haters, from sneakers worn my Michelle Obama to a rally, to inappropriate stiletto heels worn in the aftermath of a hurricane by Melania Trump. I will close with one more FLOTUS moment that made people buzz, when Barbara Bush a clear Republican worn a stunning blue velvet satin gown for a formal Ball. #scandalous.