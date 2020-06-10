Fashion First: RELAUNCH A BRAND

10 years owning a few small retail/resale businesses, the time has come to Relaunch a Brand.



Big and Small Businesses spend tireless hours creating, understanding their market, and oodles on marketing budgets to SELL their “Brand”. Then one awful day you are forced to close your business temporarily and then what? You dig in and start all over again recreating, marketing, and continue to sell your Brand to your market.

I love being an entrepreneur! I love creating events and marketing! I love hard work! I educated myself a lot about branding throughout my many years in retail. Now my education is all about rebranding in a new shopping climate.

Shortlist:

Understand your mission and values

Have a complete strategy that works with your existing branding

Consider the market and your competition

Collaborate with your team

TELL THE WORLD

From ONE LOCAL SMALL BUSINESS OWNER, I ask you for every purchase you might have made on-line or through one of the “Essential” businesses large or small that we’re able to remain open throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown, PLEASE CONSIDER a visit, a Facebook post “LIKE”, a positive review, a gift certificate purchase or better yet…visit us, we have missed you!

Thank you for living life with Style & Flair…with Panache!