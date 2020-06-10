On The Air:
Fashion First: RELAUNCH A BRAND

Thursday, June 11th, 2020

10 years owning a few small retail/resale businesses,  the time has come to Relaunch a Brand.
Big and Small Businesses spend tireless hours creating, understanding their market, and oodles on marketing budgets to SELL  their “Brand”. Then one awful day you are forced to close your business temporarily and then what?  You dig in and start all over again recreating, marketing, and continue to sell your Brand to your market.
I love being an entrepreneur! I love creating events and marketing! I love hard work!  I educated myself a lot about branding throughout my many years in retail. Now my education is all about rebranding in a new shopping climate.
Shortlist:
  • Understand your mission and values
  • Have a complete strategy that works with your existing branding
  • Consider the market and your competition
  • Collaborate with your team
  • TELL THE WORLD
From ONE LOCAL SMALL BUSINESS OWNER, I ask you for every purchase you might have made on-line or through one of the “Essential” businesses large or small that we’re able to remain open throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown, PLEASE CONSIDER  a visit, a Facebook post “LIKE”, a positive review, a gift certificate purchase or better yet…visit us, we have missed you!
Thank you for living life with Style & Flair…with Panache!

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

