Fashion First: Return from HIP replacement

Accessories: Love / Hate Relationship

Progression of “Accessories” with a HIP replacement

First: Walker, that had to go as soon as possible. Way too young to depend on that for too long! But the little pouch that a UNITY volunteer made to hang from the walker was greatly appreciated.

Second: Crutches, they were my quick transition friends. Again, I removed them from my “get up and go” collection ASAP.

Third: Toilet/Potty Lift (HAHAHAHAHA) my most favorite and will miss it greatly. Being of a taller frame I’m considering replacing my existing toilets for higher versions.

FINAL: My medicinal walking cane, not Bedazzled like many expected but my favorite metal. Chrome! She’ll be with me for a couple of weeks to build my confidence and strength for the Fashion Runway!!!

Thanks for living life with Panache during my absence… I am a Happy and Pain Free and ready to live life with style & Flair!!!