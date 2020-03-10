On The Air:
Fashion First: Return from HIP replacement

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for  Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, March 10th, 2020

Accessories: Love / Hate Relationship

Progression of “Accessories” with a HIP replacement

First: Walker, that had to go as soon as possible. Way too young to depend on that for too long! But the little pouch that a UNITY volunteer made to hang from the walker was greatly appreciated.

Second: Crutches, they were my quick transition friends. Again, I removed them from my “get up and go” collection ASAP.

Third: Toilet/Potty Lift (HAHAHAHAHA) my most favorite and will miss it greatly. Being of a taller frame I’m considering replacing my existing toilets for higher versions.

FINAL: My medicinal walking cane, not Bedazzled like many expected but my favorite metal. Chrome! She’ll be with me for a couple of weeks to build my confidence and strength for the Fashion Runway!!!

Thanks for living life with Panache during my absence… I am a Happy and Pain Free and ready to live life with style & Flair!!!

