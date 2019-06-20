Fashion First: Royal Style

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, May 20th, 2019

Not sure what my fascination is with the “Royals” but those who know me know I was born in the wrong era. I have always been fascinated by the fashion, etiquette and respect to leaders in the designer fashion industry. The “Royals” wear the Fashion Houses well!

The annual five-day horse race in Berkshire, England known as the Royal Ascot has begun. And yes, you guessed it—royals aplenty were in attendance including everyone from Queen Elizabeth to Lady Kitty Spencer. To no one’s surprise, guests, both royal and not, showed up dressed to the nines sporting some of the poshest frocks, suits, and dainty hats to match.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are both bonafide style icons. I refer to Kate as a polished Royal and to this point I enjoy Meghan as a Royal fashion risk-taker. They have added great style & flair for us fashion watchers…Thank You for living life with Panache Lady Royals!!!