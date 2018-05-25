Fashion First: Royal Wedding

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, May 24th, 2018

The wedding and fashion industry is all a buzz. Will 3/4 sleeves and boat neck gowns be all the rage? Will “Forget-Me-Not” flowers handpicked by the groom be the flower of choice? What impact will the styles of the Royal Wedding and Guests have on the Fashion Runways? What took my breathe away…every single member of the Kingdom Choir that sang the best version ever of “Stand By Me”! I loved every detail, of every outfit, of every face of every note sung!!! My three favorite looks: Classic and oh so appropriate Oprah, Daring Amal in mustard yellow, and perfectly Panache Pippa in Springtime Floral.