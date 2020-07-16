Fashion First: SAFE Mask vs Clear Face Shield

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

We are in this together SO MASK UP…with Style & Flair

Just wear one, just like wearing your seat belt! I feel naked and vulnerable when I don’t have the proper personal protective equipment “PPE” on!

The BIG debate at the moment is: is a Face shield a replacement for a mask…THE ANSWER IS “NO”! Many of my family members, friends and clients in the medical field chimed in on my Facebook inquiry to the general public. It has been proven and confirmed that a face shield is to protect your eyes and your mask. It does not confine the sharing of the virus and other germs.

Wear your Mask with Flair

One of my Perfectly Panache Team Members invested in a collection of Tory Burch LOGO Masks to coordinate with her wardrobe items. I invested in two styles of monogrammed “Perfectly Panache” face masks for my Team so we could have options and a few for rotation. In my favorite color of course!!! I went from LBD (little black dress) to LBM (little black mask) It seems we will be wearing these as our new “safe” accessory for quite some time.

My Panache Motto these days is “NO SHIRT * NO SHOES * NO MASK * NO SHOP … Please MASK UP!!!

How To Wear Your Mask: above your nose and below your chin, kind of like Royalty when they wave below the crown and above the pearls! There is a right way to do things…just do it with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!