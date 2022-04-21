Fashion First SAVE THE PLANET with RESALE & EARTH MONTH

Earth Day will be celebrated by millions in the US, Canada, and around the world on Friday, April 22, 2022 – marking the 52nd anniversary of the very first Earth Day celebrated in 1970. The idea behind the day actually originated with the early 1960’s hippie era.

In keeping with the theme “Invest in our Planet, Earth Day 2022 will center on “accelerating solutions to combat our greatest threat, climate change, and to activate everyone — governments, citizens, and businesses — to do their part

Many cities extend Earth Day celebrations for an entire week to increase awareness of recycling and better energy efficient communities. I say extend it into an every day habit, live a sustainable lifestyle. Humans are the reason and the answer for climate change.



Here are three ways to begin: PLAN AHEAD TO HUG OUR EARTH