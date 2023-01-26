Fashion First: SELF CARE LOVE YOURSELF 1/26/23

The “LOVE” Month is fast approaching! What a great time to take care of yourself! Time to list all those self-care appointments you have been ignoring or pushing to the back burner and BOOK THAT APPOINTMENT FOR YOURSELF.

By the way “Self Care” is NOT Selfish! Reminder: each day we are born again and what we do today with each day is what matters most.

I have my annual mammogram and dermatologists appointments already booked for early 2023! They are a must in my life! You see I once was a serial sunbather in my early years. You remember baby oil and iodine sun ray attracting concoctions? That should explain a few things about me to you. Then there’s the necessity for that 3D Mammogram – I will leave it at Family History.

On a lighter note, I love any pedicure I can squeeze in. I don’t care if my feet are in winter boots for months. That reflexology treatment is my all time favorite. For those who haven’t treated yourself, Men included, you have absolutely no idea what your feet and body are missing. FYI- I always have my toes polished year round!!!

Self-Care is the new Health-Care. Your Family and the world needs the BEST YOU there is, not what’s left of you after making everyone else happy.