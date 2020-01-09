Fashion First: Self Care on your Resolution List for 2020?

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, December 19th, 2019

GET IT x10 Magnification! Treat yourself to this piece of VANITY equipment. It’s essential for complete self-care.

Ask yourself these 3 questions:

1. When was the last time you really looked at your chinny chin chin hairs?

2. Have your eyebrows become bushy, curly and a bit unruly?

3. What is that growing from your ears, nose and upper lip? When did that “hair” start to become part of your every day life? It’s gotta go in 2020!

Magnification mirror and tweezers to the rescue in 2020! Trust me, you will be amazed what is growing on the surface!!!

Inline image

I have my sister to thank for insisting on my using a x10 Magnification Mirror years ago…live life with Panache with Sustainable Style & Flair!