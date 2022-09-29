FASHION FIRST – September 29, 2022

Thursday, September 29, 2022
Stirrup Leggings Proving the ’80s Are Alive and Well
It may be “SWEATER WEATHER” but nothing goes better than those old favorites or maybe new vintage favorites… Stirrup leggings. So grab your best cashmere and wools to top off this “scary” fashion trend returning.
We already know that fashion trends truly never disappear—they’re always waiting in the wings to make a grand return when the time is right. And apparently now is the time for a stirrup leggings comeback. Reintroducing the joys of stirrup leggings. Though their actual roots date back to the early ’20s as a popular utility garment for horseback riding, this style of leggings is most often associated with ’80’s American Fashion.
