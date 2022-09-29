On The Air:
FASHION FIRST – September 29, 2022

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Stirrup Leggings Proving the ’80s Are Alive and Well

 
It may be “SWEATER WEATHER” but nothing goes better than those old favorites or maybe new vintage favorites… Stirrup leggings. So grab your best cashmere and wools to top off  this “scary” fashion trend returning
We already know that fashion trends truly never disappear—they’re always waiting in the wings to make a grand return when the time is right. And apparently now is the time for a stirrup leggings comeback.  Reintroducing the joys of stirrup leggings. Though their actual roots date back to the early ’20s as a popular utility garment for horseback riding,  this style of leggings is most often associated with ’80’s American Fashion.
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and 'painted'  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years.

