Fashion First: SHOP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, June 14th, 2018
SUNNY and 95 degrees, long lines, are you seeing courtly check yet?
The Annual Mackenzie-Childs Barn Sale is here!!!
Lines form the morning of 7/12 in Aurora NY and concludes Sunday 7/15
In 1983 in a small rural town became MacKenzie-Childs. It is a manufacturer of ceramics and retailer of hand painted imported furniture based in Aurora, New York founded by Victoria and Richard MacKenzie-Childs.
Do you have a favorite pattern?
How to put a little splash of MC or go full Courtly Check in your living space?
MacKenzie-Childs attributes its success to a number of factors, including unique product styling, collaborative cross-brand marketing, and engaging storytelling which brought the MacKenzie-Childs brand to life. It’s fun, quirky and adds a splash of whimsical happiness to any environment. Beware there are a lot of MC imposters and wanna-be’s out there.
Wait…you can’t make the sale you say…Panache Home & Design Boutique at Brighton Commons has plenty of MacKenzie-Childs at RESALE prices for you to enjoy!!! panacheconsignboutique.com
Live life with style & flair…with Panache XO
