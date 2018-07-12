Fashion First: SHOP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

On The Air:
Tammy-Swales-Studio-2011-05 (2)

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, June 14th, 2018 

SUNNY and 95 degrees, long lines, are you seeing courtly check yet?

The Annual Mackenzie-Childs Barn Sale is here!!!

Lines form the morning of 7/12 in Aurora NY and concludes Sunday 7/15
In 1983 in a small rural town became MacKenzie-Childs. It is a manufacturer of ceramics and retailer of hand painted imported furniture based in Aurora, New York founded by Victoria and Richard MacKenzie-Childs.

Do you have a favorite pattern?
How to put a little splash of MC or go full Courtly Check in your living space?

MacKenzie-Childs attributes its success to a number of factors, including unique product styling, collaborative cross-brand marketing, and engaging storytelling which brought the MacKenzie-Childs brand to life. It’s fun, quirky and adds a splash of whimsical happiness to any environment. Beware there are a lot of MC imposters and wanna-be’s out there.

FASHION FIRST ADVICE

 

