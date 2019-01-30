Fashion First: Snake Massage

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

It’s been a long cold winter already and I’m ready for a facial and full body massage, but I’m not sure this is my cup of tea! How about you? What is a Snake Massage Therapy? Here is why people let serpents slither all over their bodies!

In the world of wellness, there are some seriously unusual, and even mildly frightening practices out there, and there always have been. I mean, take your pick, really: From micro-needling to that pedicure where the little fish eat away your dead skin (ew, I’m sorry, but ew), people are willing to endure a lot in the name of health and beauty. One of the latest practices, in fact, involves having all of your body’s knots and kinks taken care of by boa constrictors. That’s right, Snake massage Therapy is a real thing and it happens to be my worst nightmare.

A snake massage is, more or less, exactly what it sounds like: It’s just your average, full-body massage, but it’s done with the help of boa constrictors. How can an animal without hands give you a massage, you ask? Well, they simply slither their massive, six-foot-long snake bodies along your body, and they either rest their considerable weight along your chest, or wrap themselves around your feet, head, and arms. Anyone else feeling clammy right now?

It is proven that the snakes tone and stimulate the vagus nerve in our body and that releases endorphins and oxytocin. Those are the feel good hormones. I’m still not felling good right now-FYI!!!

May I also mention there are no guarantees on your safety!!! But it is proven that if you would like to reconnect with your sensual wild nature, are in a process of change and want to shed your skin (ha-ha) Snake Massage Therapy has proven successful to have its benefits.

Life life with style & flair…with Panache!!!