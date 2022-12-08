Fashion First Soles4Souls 12/15/22

Thursday, December 15, 2022
Non-for-profit Soles4Souls distributes the donated items to various programs around the world to help those in need.
What does Soles4Souls do with the shoes?
One of the international partners buys the shoes and resells them to a local micro-entrepreneur, who can resell them to earn a living. In countries like Haiti and Honduras, pairs of shoes can provide for sustaining whole families.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED
Host a shoe drive, where your can collect and turn unwanted shoes into opportunity by keeping them from going to the landfill and putting them to good use.
This Friday 12/16 and Saturday 12/17 Panache is hosting a Soles4Souls footwear collection drive during our Final days of our Panache Winter Market at Brighton Commons. Open 10-4pm both days. Remember any size, any gender, any style and condition. Drop-off in the Soles4Souls collection box.
Thanks for living life with Style & Flair…with Panache! Have a Safe & Glorious Holiday Celebration. See you in 2023.
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
