Fashion First Soles4Souls 12/15/22

What does Soles4Souls do with the shoes? One of the international partners buys the shoes and resells them to a local micro-entrepreneur, who can resell them to earn a living. In countries like Haiti and Honduras, pairs of shoes can provide for sustaining whole families. HOW TO GET INVOLVED

Host a shoe drive, where your can collect and turn unwanted shoes into opportunity by keeping them from going to the landfill and putting them to good use.

This Friday 12/16 and Saturday 12/17 Panache is hosting a Soles4Souls footwear collection drive during our Final days of our Panache Winter Market at Brighton Commons. Open 10-4pm both days. Remember any size, any gender, any style and condition. Drop-off in the Soles4Souls collection box.