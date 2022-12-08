On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

Fashion First Soles4Souls 12/15/22

Thursday, December 15, 2022

Non-for-profit Soles4Souls distributes the donated items to various programs around the world to help those in need. 

What does Soles4Souls do with the shoes? 
One of the international partners buys the shoes and resells them to a local micro-entrepreneur, who can resell them to earn a living. In countries like Haiti and Honduras, pairs of shoes can provide for sustaining whole families.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED 

Host a shoe drive, where your can collect and turn unwanted shoes into opportunity by keeping them from going to the landfill and putting them to good use.
This Friday 12/16 and Saturday 12/17 Panache is hosting a Soles4Souls footwear collection drive during our Final days of our Panache Winter Market at Brighton Commons.  Open 10-4pm both days.  Remember any size, any gender, any style and condition.  Drop-off in the Soles4Souls collection box.
 
Thanks for living life with Style & Flair…with Panache!  Have a Safe & Glorious Holiday Celebration.  See you in 2023.

Joan E. Lincoln

President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Leave a Reply