Fashion First SOS Sidewalk Sale

Thursday, September 24th, 2020
Remember the good ole days of Sidewalk Sales? Food Carts and Lemonade stands?
SOS SALE is happening= Save Our Store or “Stuff On Sale” or Save Our Soul … whatever your want to call it…just SHOP LOCAL SMALL BUSINESS and get more ooolahlah for your moolahlah! ONE DAY SATURDAY September 26, 2020 Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Brighton Commons 10 – 4pm
Dirt Cheap Sustainable Fashion & Home Decor with Panache
Guest Vendors ~ Locally Owned Female Businesses :
Angella Luyk owner of ONE STOP Janitorial and Office Supply
selling COVID-19 and FLU fighting supplies.
@Bar-Fiore Entrepreneur Jessie Weiss owner of recently launched Rochester NY Pop-Up mobile Flower Trailer!!!
It ONLY happens ONE DAY… SEPTEMEBR 26, 2020 … join the fun
|
* with a mask on * in the fresh air…with style & flair!
Joan E. Lincoln
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
585-473-5343 (clothing store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Friday 10:00am-5:30pm
Saturday 10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday