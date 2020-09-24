Fashion First SOS Sidewalk Sale

Remember the good ole days of Sidewalk Sales? Food Carts and Lemonade stands?

SOS SALE is happening= Save Our Store or “Stuff On Sale” or Save Our Soul … whatever your want to call it…just SHOP LOCAL SMALL BUSINESS and get more ooolahlah for your moolahlah! ONE DAY SATURDAY September 26, 2020 Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Brighton Commons 10 – 4pm