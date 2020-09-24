On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

Fashion First SOS Sidewalk Sale

Thursday, September 24th, 2020

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Remember the good ole days of Sidewalk Sales?  Food Carts and Lemonade stands?
SOS  SALE is happening= Save Our Store or “Stuff On Sale”  or Save Our Soul … whatever your want to call it…just SHOP LOCAL SMALL BUSINESS and  get  more ooolahlah for your moolahlah! ONE DAY SATURDAY September 26, 2020 Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Brighton Commons 10 – 4pm
                              Dirt Cheap Sustainable Fashion & Home Decor  with Panache 
 
Inline image

 

Guest Vendors ~ Locally Owned Female Businesses :
 
 
Angella Luyk owner of ONE STOP Janitorial and Office Supply
selling COVID-19 and FLU fighting supplies.
Inline image

           @Bar-Fiore Entrepreneur Jessie Weiss owner of recently launched Rochester NY Pop-Up mobile Flower Trailer!!!


It ONLY happens ONE DAY… SEPTEMEBR 26, 2020 … join the fun

Bar Fiore

Rochester NY’s mobile flower trailer featuring a selection of locally grown flowers. Create and design your own …
 * with a mask on * in the fresh air…with style & flair!
Joan E. Lincoln

Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Posh Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First

585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)

Hours:
Tuesday-Friday 10:00am-5:30pm
Saturday 10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday

 

Leave a Reply