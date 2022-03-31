Fashion First Spring Time Whites

Get your ironing board out folks! Tis the season for white cotton, linen and silks. You wait months and months for the weather to warm up and that means a crisp “press” to your lightweight favorites.

I am a huge fan of the Classic White Button Down blouse in any season, I find it’s one of my go to looks for spring into summer choices. Pairing with your favorite jeans distressed or not, black ankle hugging pant or a flowing wide leg pinstripe linen bottom, the white blouse is a must have in most business capsule wardrobes.

Business Casual will never be the same, the crisp white shirt trend just mastered the Red Carpet too … or should I say again! Remember when Julia Roberts reimagined a black strapless dress with a classic white blouse in 2014?