Fashion First Spring Time Whites

Thursday, March 31, 2022
Get your ironing board out folks! Tis the season for white cotton, linen and silks. You wait months and months for the weather to warm up and that means a crisp “press” to your lightweight favorites.
I am a huge fan of the Classic White Button Down blouse in any season, I find it’s one of my go to looks for spring into summer choices. Pairing with your favorite jeans distressed or not, black ankle hugging pant or a flowing wide leg pinstripe linen bottom, the white blouse is a must have in most business capsule wardrobes.
Business Casual will never be the same, the crisp white shirt trend just mastered the Red Carpet too … or should I say again! Remember when Julia Roberts reimagined a black strapless dress with a classic white blouse in 2014?
Fast Forward to one of my favorite looks worn by Zendaya at this years Oscars . Her penchant for giving new spins on classic silhouettes, pairing a cropped silk menswear shirt and a silver sequined floor-length skirt with a circular train. Thank you Valentino and Zendaya’s extraordinary elegance… and her to die for waistline!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application