Fashion First St. Patrick’s Day Birthday Celebration

Celebrate in Style! Lucky You!!!
Is there an “UGLY SWEATER” for every Holiday? I had a client bring in an UGLY sweater for every Holiday imaginable. Literally, Bunnies, pumpkins, Christmas trees, shamrocks, etc.
Are you one to dress for the Holidays? I mean do you wear hearts on Valentine’s Day, Shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day, Bunny sweatshirts on Easter, Pumpkins for Halloween, and of course the annual Christmas UGLY SWEATER tradition, maybe even wearing a grossly oversized sequined poinsettia sweater? Not sure I can refer to this choice of seasonal garb as fashion, but it has become a trend.
I became a New Mom for the first time on St. Patrick’s Day 1986, we celebrate in full color and regalia every year. This year I am surprising my eldest daughter on her 36 Birthday with a Shamrock Sweater … this should be fun!
Celebrate with Style & Flair with Panache!!!
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.