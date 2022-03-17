Fashion First St. Patrick’s Day Birthday Celebration

Celebrate in Style! Lucky You!!!

Is there an “UGLY SWEATER” for every Holiday? I had a client bring in an UGLY sweater for every Holiday imaginable. Literally, Bunnies, pumpkins, Christmas trees, shamrocks, etc.

Are you one to dress for the Holidays? I mean do you wear hearts on Valentine’s Day, Shamrocks on St. Patrick’s Day, Bunny sweatshirts on Easter, Pumpkins for Halloween, and of course the annual Christmas UGLY SWEATER tradition, maybe even wearing a grossly oversized sequined poinsettia sweater? Not sure I can refer to this choice of seasonal garb as fashion, but it has become a trend.