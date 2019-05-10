Fashion First: Camp?

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, May 9th, 2019

Met Gala : Camp??? aahhhh to be in Camp Wintour on her A-List, what a dream!!! “One should either be a work of art, or wear a work of art.” – Oscar Wilde

Camp – is art that proposes itself seriously, but cannot be taken altogether seriously because it is too much.

Lady Gaga took 13.5 minutes to morph out of her 3 outfits as she descended the Pink Met Carpet…now that’s “CAMP”

Take your own runway, capture what makes you happy and define yourself. May it be Fashion with an Art edge or as subtle as monotone couture, create your own masterpiece.

