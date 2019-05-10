Fashion First: Camp?

Thursday, May 9th, 2019
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Met Gala : Camp??? aahhhh to be in Camp Wintour on her A-List, what a dream!!! “One should either be a work of art, or wear a work of art.” – Oscar Wilde
Camp – is art that proposes itself seriously, but cannot be taken altogether seriously because it is too much.
Lady Gaga took 13.5 minutes to morph out of her 3 outfits as she descended the Pink Met Carpet…now that’s “CAMP”
Take your own runway, capture what makes you happy and define yourself. May it be Fashion with an Art edge or as subtle as monotone couture, create your own masterpiece.
Live life with Style & Flair…with Panache panacheconsignboutique.com
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE