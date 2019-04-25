Fashion First: SUIT DRESSING

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, April 25th, 2019

Power Suits are 2019’s favorite way to Dress-Up. You can look at this trend as an opportunity to truly refresh your wardrobe.

The Power Suit tends to live in a surprisingly controversial space. Early feminists said it was the ultimate challenge to the patriarchy, because who needs femininity? Then came the argument that feminine can be just as strong and game-changing, and we don’t need to dress like men, so let’s reclaim it, shall we? While these conversations are worthy of nuance and deconstruction on both sides, ultimately we want to celebrate power suits as a form of art.

What is your Boss Women Style? The answer should be “Tailored, feminine, and polished.” Make that entrance with style & flair, leave them saying Holy Hell I love her style…with Panache!!!

Thank you Pink and Ellen for showing us how its done!!!

