Fashion First: SUIT DRESSING

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, April 25th, 2019
Power Suits are 2019’s favorite way to Dress-Up. You can look at this trend as an opportunity to truly refresh your wardrobe.
The Power Suit tends to live in a surprisingly controversial space. Early feminists said it was the ultimate challenge to the patriarchy, because who needs femininity? Then came the argument that feminine can be just as strong and game-changing, and we don’t need to dress like men, so let’s reclaim it, shall we? While these conversations are worthy of nuance and deconstruction on both sides, ultimately we want to celebrate power suits as a form of art.
What is your Boss Women Style? The answer should be “Tailored, feminine, and polished.” Make that entrance with style & flair, leave them saying Holy Hell I love her style…with Panache!!!
Thank you Pink and Ellen for showing us how its done!!!
FASHION FIRST ADVICE