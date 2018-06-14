Fashion First: Summer Office June 2018

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Summer is scheduled to arrive one week from today. For many working in the corporate business environment, this can bring about a few “Office” appropriate fashion challenges. So it may be 90 outside and those flirty floral ruffle frocks are just screaming to get out of your closet, but are they appropriate for the real world of corporate America? Many employees complain about working in a freezing cold office. Men still may need to wear suits or jackets during the summer months, so who is controlling the setting on the thermostat?

Here are 3 suggestions that will make for comfortable Summer office attire:

#1 Wear lighter colors



#2 The lightweight cashmere cardigan will be your best office fashion buddy, pick a neutral shade that can be left at the office and worn with your favorite sleeveless dresses.

