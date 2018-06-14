Fashion First: Summer Office June 2018

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, June 14th, 2018
Summer is scheduled to arrive one week from today. For many working in the corporate business environment, this can bring about a few “Office” appropriate fashion challenges. So it may be 90 outside and those flirty floral ruffle frocks are just screaming to get out of your closet, but are they appropriate for the real world of corporate America? Many employees complain about working in a freezing cold office. Men still may need to wear suits or jackets during the summer months, so who is controlling the setting on the thermostat?
Here are 3 suggestions that will make for comfortable Summer office attire:
#1 Wear lighter colors
#2 The lightweight cashmere cardigan will be your best office fashion buddy, pick a neutral shade that can be left at the office and worn with your favorite sleeveless dresses.
#3 If your body temp runs warm then you will love the chill of the AC setting, otherwise select your garments with breathable fabrics like cotton or linen.
Live life with style & flair…with Panache XO
