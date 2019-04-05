Fashion First: SUNglasses

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, April 4th, 2019

It Sunny Season for your Sunnies.

How many pair of sunglasses do you own? Personally, I would say I’m up to about 8 pair of very classic & stylish sunglasses.

2019 Trends:

Retro – Cat Eye

Round & Transparent

Glasses with a chain

Hexagon Lenses

Flip Sport glasses

It”s all about the polarized lens and UV protection. This makes me think of my favorite Ray-Bans from the ’90s or my son-law’s wrap glasses for protection, just remember always protect your precious eyeballs. Make sure you getting your bang for your buck when investing. Always, always protect your investment and use your eyeglass case!

Take the summer Runway with Style & Flair with Panache!!!