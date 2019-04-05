Fashion First: SUNglasses

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, April 4th, 2019
It Sunny Season for your Sunnies.
How many pair of sunglasses do you own? Personally, I would say I’m up to about 8 pair of very classic & stylish sunglasses.
2019 Trends:
Retro – Cat Eye
Round & Transparent
Glasses with a chain
Hexagon Lenses
Flip Sport glasses
It”s all about the polarized lens and UV protection. This makes me think of my favorite Ray-Bans from the ’90s or my son-law’s wrap glasses for protection, just remember always protect your precious eyeballs. Make sure you getting your bang for your buck when investing. Always, always protect your investment and use your eyeglass case!
Take the summer Runway with Style & Flair with Panache!!!
FASHION FIRST ADVICE