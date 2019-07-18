Fashion First: SWEAT vs. Glisten

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, July 18th, 2019

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Oranges are the NEW BLACK = Circular Economy

*** Italian fashion label Salvatore Ferragamo has a range of clothes that use a material made from an orange peel.

Coffee is a big deal too. While just a handful of countries dominate production, it’s consumed in vast amounts almost everywhere on the planet: around 2 billion cups are drunk every day.

All that coffee produces a lot of waste. Coffee grounds often end up in landfills or being washed into sinks and drains, contributing to the food waste problem – around a third of all food produced is tossed away daily.

Two entrepreneurs, Son Chu, and Jesse Tran are self-confessed sneaker obsessives. But, concerned about their environmental impact, they couldn’t find sustainably made sneakers they found stylish and affordable. So they made some using used coffee grounds.

Their business, Rens, combines fabric made from coffee grounds with recycled plastic waste to create a material light and durable enough to use for footwear. A pair of their sneakers weighs 460g – 300g of that is coffee. The equivalent of six discarded plastic bottles is also used in each pair.

Hemp, pineapple leaves, banana trunks, and sugar cane bark are being tuned into the packaging. So grab your coffee grinds and your blue recycling bin and start a movement in your home to be a conscious recycler and be part of saving the planet. #RENS is just the beginning.

Shop Local * Shop Green … with Style & Flair with Panache panacheconsignboutique.com

