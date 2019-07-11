Fashion First: SWEAT vs. Glisten

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

Thursday, July 11th, 2019

How HOT are You?

The weather has turned up the heat over the last couple of weeks, how did your body handle the spiking heat index? So many of us are so sun and warm weather deprived that we want to be outside and embrace this season of glorious warmth and humidity. The question always comes up during this time of the year as to how to dress for this seasonal warm weather and for a corporate work environment? There is a delicate balance of acceptable office attire versus recreational warm weather attire. DON’T MIX THE TWO, it will be a Corporate Fashion disaster.

So I wonder do men perspire differently than women? Evaporation of sweat from the skin surface has a cooling effect due to evaporation and cooling. Hence, in hot weather, or when the individual’s muscles heat up due to exertion, more sweat is produced. In addition, my research also explained that body mass is the true determining factor to how much a human body sweats. I have even tried a new organic deodorant to combat the effects of hot muggy weather. It’s never too late to try something new and different I say!!!