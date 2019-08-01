Fashion First: Tattoo Fashion? Can you stop at just one?

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, August 1st, 2019

According to a 2018 report I read, roughly 46 percent of Americans have adorned their body with at least one tattoo and 30 percent of these people have two or three — 19 percent have up to four or five. Clearly, people love getting inked. But while tattoos can be fun to have, are they actually addictive? Do they change your personality? Are they a sign of low self-esteem?

Becoming tattooed, for many, is perceived as a somewhat spiritual process, a form of personal expression. Let’s say one day you wake up and you are no longer attached to your body art. The “standard modality for tattoo removal” is the non-invasive removal of tattoo pigments using Q-switched lasers.

When I think of tattooing my mind goes to eyebrows, eyeliner, and lips enhancements. Call me shallow, but not having to do my everyday makeup would be pure joy!!!

To each their own through self-expression and body art! Just do it with Style & Flair…with Panache!!!