Fashion First “TEE” Shirt

Thursday, May 19, 2022
The Blank Canvas of the Classic White Tee Shirt
Most of us own one. Or in my case multiple white T-Shirts. I have crew, boatneck, V-neck and a variety of sleeve lengths.
How many do you own? What style is your go-to? There is the fitted, Baby, Slub Oversize and everyone’s favorite the cost effective T-Shirt.
My favorite is organic-cotton V-neck with slightly longer sleeves for greater coverage. Relaxed yet pretty, this design has to be cut from pure cotton in comfortable jersey to win my seal of approval!
Have you ever really taking the time to determine which style Tee is the right cut out for you? SLUB? Is an irregular woven cotton slightly textured. Fit Slim Tees are a challenge to perfect the right fit for your body, I recommend buying a bigger size and have it tailored for that perfect fit.
Cotton NOT cotton blends are a top priority for many who sport the classic tee shirt in their capsule and everyday wardrobe.
Search your favorite resale boutiques for the best white tee available…shop with Style & Flair with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
