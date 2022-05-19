Fashion First “TEE” Shirt

On The Air:
The Blank Canvas of the Classic White Tee Shirt
Most of us own one.  Or in my case multiple white T-Shirts.  I have crew, boatneck, V-neck and a variety of sleeve lengths.
How many do you own?  What style is your go-to?  There is the fitted, Baby, Slub Oversize and everyone’s favorite the cost effective T-Shirt.
My favorite is organic-cotton V-neck with slightly longer sleeves for greater coverage. Relaxed yet pretty, this design has to be cut from pure cotton in comfortable jersey to win my seal of approval!
Have you ever really taking the time to determine which style Tee is the right cut out for you?  SLUB? Is an irregular woven cotton slightly textured. Fit Slim Tees are a challenge to perfect the right fit for your body,  I recommend   buying  a bigger size and have it tailored for that perfect fit.
Cotton NOT cotton blends are a top priority for many who sport the classic tee shirt in their capsule and everyday wardrobe.
Search your favorite resale boutiques for the best white tee available…shop with Style & Flair with Panache!
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

