Fashion First: The Color Yellow

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, April 18th, 2019

The Pantone Color Institute has presented us all the trend colors for 2019 and one of the most definitive of colors is yellow.

The color is a bold one. Whereas shades of deep blue or washed-out green function as near-neutrals, seamlessly folding into any wardrobe (no matter how colorful or muted), yellow demands attention. It’s an eye-catcher, a statement-maker, a head-turner—marigold yellow is a hard color trend to take advantage of. But if Spring and Summer 2019 has their way, we’ll all be sporting it in no time.

Whatever the season put a splash of sunshine in your wardrobe with style & flair…with Panache!!!