Fashion First: The Future of the Fashion Catwalk

The fashion industry, like many other sectors, has had to adapt following the Corona Virus outbreak.

The pandemic has changed how we interact with the fashion world, from swapping high street for online shopping, to an indefinite pause of catwalk shows. With social distancing restrictions and a ban on gatherings of certain sizes, fashion designers have had to alter the way in which they showcase new season collections.

After decades of designers relying on catwalk shows and presentations to debut their upcoming collections to the media, buyers and the world, numerous brands have recently taken the decision to go digital for the first time in their history.

London Fashion Week saw its first digital showcase in June, quickly followed by Couture Fashion Week in July. Many high-end labels, including Chanel, Valentino, D & G and Dior, have embraced the moment to introduce a new era of virtual fashion shows and short films, thank you technology!