Fashion First: The Toe Bro

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, April 11th, 2019
Suns out! Guns (muscles) out!!! Isn’t that the saying when we get the first hint of warmer weather? Right? WRONG!!!
It’s sandal season, have you ignored your feet and toes all winter? It’s time to step up your maintenance program and get yourself a spa pedicure so when your feet come out of hibernation people won’t turn and run the opposite direction.
If you were channel surfing earlier this week, you might have landed on a new show on A&E that filled your eyes with horror. Titled The Toe Bro, … WARNING, some of the sessions are extremely graphic. I was only able to watch for a few minutes before quickly turning the channel.
Treat your feet with TLC…they are your foundation and support system.
Live life with style & flair…with Panache!
