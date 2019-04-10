Fashion First: The Toe Bro

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, April 11th, 2019

Suns out! Guns (muscles) out!!! Isn’t that the saying when we get the first hint of warmer weather? Right? WRONG!!!

It’s sandal season, have you ignored your feet and toes all winter? It’s time to step up your maintenance program and get yourself a spa pedicure so when your feet come out of hibernation people won’t turn and run the opposite direction.

If you were channel surfing earlier this week, you might have landed on a new show on A&E that filled your eyes with horror. Titled The Toe Bro, … WARNING, some of the sessions are extremely graphic. I was only able to watch for a few minutes before quickly turning the channel.

Treat your feet with TLC…they are your foundation and support system.

Live life with style & flair…with Panache!