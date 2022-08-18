Fashion First : Tips for your Tips

Thursday, August 18, 2022
It’s Back!!!
Tips for your Tips…Get the “TIP”
Love it or hate it, the white tipped manicure is back again, thanks to the Y2K revival. Now here’s the trick how to master and ‘de-tackify” the look.
At Home French Tip Products:
The Peachy base Polish
Nail Art Stamper … perfect application guide
The clean white Tip Polish
Or do what I do and let the Professionals apply it. There are new options to the traditional classic tip however. Select from: dotted tips, two tone “V” tips, the thinnest of tips (barely there), the wave is a double gnarly tip.
Here’s the thing, I took a year hiatus from doing a professional nail application, and I have to tell you there’s just something about having your hands massaged and your cuticles trimmed and seeing your nail beds again. I experienced my first “DIP” application and have to say if you have the patience to sit there for :45 you should try it!
Living life with Style & Flair with Panache!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application