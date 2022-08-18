Fashion First : Tips for your Tips

It’s Back!!!

Tips for your Tips…Get the “TIP”

Love it or hate it, the white tipped manicure is back again, thanks to the Y2K revival. Now here’s the trick how to master and ‘de-tackify” the look.

At Home French Tip Products:

The Peachy base Polish

Nail Art Stamper … perfect application guide

The clean white Tip Polish

Or do what I do and let the Professionals apply it. There are new options to the traditional classic tip however. Select from: dotted tips, two tone “V” tips, the thinnest of tips (barely there), the wave is a double gnarly tip.

Here’s the thing, I took a year hiatus from doing a professional nail application, and I have to tell you there’s just something about having your hands massaged and your cuticles trimmed and seeing your nail beds again. I experienced my first “DIP” application and have to say if you have the patience to sit there for :45 you should try it!

