Fashion First: Toast To Hope

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
Thursday, June 7th, 2018
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
When was the last time you did something for the first time?
This week has been all about preparing for that “5 minutes of Fame” this Friday 6/8 on The Geva Theatre Center Stage for The Summer Curtain Call Gala. Thanks to the committee vote and the strong nudge from friend Pam Sherman. I will take the stage for 5 minutes as Nancy Sinatra and wear boots that will “Walk all over you… break a leg my fellow Cast Members!!! #notanactress #cannotsing #cannotdance #ihaveagreatcostume
Live life with style & flair…with Panache XO
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE