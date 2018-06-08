Fashion First: Toast To Hope

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, June 7th, 2018

VIP Cast??? WHAT!!!

When was the last time you did something for the first time? This week has been all about preparing for that “5 minutes of Fame” this Friday 6/8 on The Geva Theatre Center Stage for The Summer Curtain Call Gala. Thanks to the committee vote and the strong nudge from friend Pam Sherman. I will take the stage for 5 minutes as Nancy Sinatra and wear boots that will “Walk all over you… break a leg my fellow Cast Members!!! #notanactress #cannotsing #cannotdance #ihaveagreatcostume