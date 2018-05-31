Fashion First: Toast To Hope

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, May 31st, 2018

It’s the Annual “Drinkin with Lincoln” and Panache Model Team Guest Bartender Event at TRIO 3423 Winton Pl, Rochester, New York 14623… join us from 5:30pm to 7:30pm 5/30/18 and enjoy Drink Dine & Dance with Tips and 50/50 Raffle to benefit PLUTA CANCER CENTER FOUNDATION.