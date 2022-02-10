Fashion First , Turtlenecks for Every Season February 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022
Turtlenecks for Every Season…Seriously!!!
Turtlenecks go by several names – mock neck, polo neck, skivvy, and lots more. This well-fitted garment is a type of sweater that comes with a high rolled collar, covering some or most of your neck.
The turtleneck is a piece we all turn to for practicality, warmth and sophistication, but when did it become a sartorial staple? It can be traced all the way back to the world’s first… knights (1500’s) in shining armour wore one to protect them from chafing.
Fast forward to more relevant fashion icons, when I think of turtlenecks I think of celebrities’ like Audrey Hepburn during the 1940s and 1950s, when skin-tight sweaters, including turtlenecks, became all the rage. Feminism in the 70’s had their turtleneck moment. They took a breather in the 80’s. Then turtlenecks reentered the mainstream in the 90’s with staple potential, typically worn with jeans or chinos. It was during this time that Apple’s Steve Jobs began ramping up his turtleneck signature look.
These days, the turtleneck is equal parts a wardrobe staple and astatement piece, reimagined a million times over by emerging designers and luxury fashion houses for every season. Wear your turtleneck with Sustainable Style & Flair…with Panache!!!
Embrace winter with Sustainable Style & Flair … with Panache!!!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application