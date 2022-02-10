Fashion First , Turtlenecks for Every Season February 2022

Turtlenecks go by several names – mock neck, polo neck, skivvy, and lots more. This well-fitted garment is a type of sweater that comes with a high rolled collar, covering some or most of your neck.

The turtleneck is a piece we all turn to for practicality, warmth and sophistication, but when did it become a sartorial staple? It can be traced all the way back to the world’s first… knights (1500’s) in shining armour wore one to protect them from chafing.