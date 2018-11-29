Fashion First: UGGS

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM
Entrepreneur
Fashion Stylist
Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column
Speaker: Empowering Women
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application
Event Planner
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.
Thursday, November 29th, 2018
In the early 2000s, it was hard to look anywhere without seeing the famous UGG’s shearling fleece lined boots. (How can anyone forget the denim skirt and UGG boot combo?!) If you were wondering if the Australian brand is still relevant, you have nothing to worry about — it most certainly is.
Now I can’t say they have ever been my favorite footwear but guaranteed with three daughters, I have purchased plenty in my lifetime. I never really considered them a fashion statement when they were first released just a sensible, warm, ridiculously overpriced boot that my daughters wanted. So I invested…in many, in a variety of colors!!!!!
Fast forward to present day UGG street style and the resurgence thanks to many bloggers and influencers, UGGs are back … and fashionable. I may not join the crowd on this rejuvenated trend but I certainly won’t fight it!!!
