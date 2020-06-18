Fashion First: UNLOCKING THE RUNWAY

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Stories from the local small business Fashion Boutique Owners who ROC the Runway after Phase 2 opening! We pray for long lines!!!

They arrived! The local small business supporters and lovers of finer garments. They masked, sanitized, and arrived eager to invest and adorn themselves with new clothing items. One client said to me she was tired of her COVID-19 “Uniform”. Wearing and washing the same 14 items every week. Another said she was afraid NOT to wear her jeans every day for fear they would never fit again after the Corona “15”…they still fit she declared however the daily wear and tear is not repairable and no longer acceptable to be worn in public!!! A SHOPPING SHE WILL GO…she said happily dancing down the Panache isles.

Another story from the Rochester Fashion Retail Owners was how some customers said to their shopping buddies to “hurry up so we can get in line at (enter any BIG BOX competitor)” … never music to a small business owner’s ears!!! We, the local small business owners do a little happy dance every time our boutique doors open…come dance with us!!!

Live life with Style & Flair… with Panache!!!