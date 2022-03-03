Fashion First: Weddings and Pop-Up Events

Thursday, March 3, 2022
‘Tis the season for two things…
Weddings and Pop-Up Events! Panache is ready for both
First:
What to wear to 3 different wedding environments:
Beach Wedding
Our Perfectly Panache Model Natalie Rae is ready for a Beach Wedding in our bright floral maxi … you can almost feel the sand between your toes.
Bring on the Country Club Wedding. Natalie is Pretty in Pink!
These two stunning lace dresses are perfect for almost any wedding Venue. It’s so important to wear an appropriate dress for the reception setting. All dresses pictured are available at Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment.
