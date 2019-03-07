Fashion First: What heel height is for you

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist

Radio Personality on WARM 101.3

Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column

Speaker: Empowering Women

Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application

Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, March 7th, 2018

There is a formula to know what heel height won’t cripple you!

Statistics support the fact that many women simply aren’t getting their footwear choices right.

According to the College of Podiatry, sore feet cause the average woman 23 days of pain every year. That’s an hour-and-a-half a day. The wrong footwear can lead to sore muscles, corns and blisters, as well as long-term problems such as knee and back pain. A vital part of this is, of course, heel height.

Lots of designers mess around and put the heel itself too far back on the shoe. This means you’re striking down too far back on the heel every time you walk. It’s one way to break the heel of the shoe and send you tumbling. A Forties-style shoe is by far the best, and ideally it should have a buckle for extra support. In reality the type of heel doesn’t matter as long as it’s in a central column under the heel bone.

