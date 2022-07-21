Fashion First: WOMEN EVENTS FAVS

Thursday, July 21, 2022
GRAB YOUR GALS & PALS AND JOIN IN THE ADVENTURE:
The Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley is hosting its 16th annual A Purse for Change Auction AUGUST 4, 2022. This year’s theme is “Power Her Forward.” The event will be hosted at the Temple B’rith Kodesh synagogue at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4th, with an online shopping option also available. All proceeds from the event will benefit and support women and girls living in the Greater Rochester area and surrounding counties.
******************************
****************************** *******
The Purple Painted Lady Festival/Barn Sale has over 350 AMAZING artists and DELICIOUS Food Truck …plus wineries, distilleries, breweries and cideries. 845 Yellow Mills Road Palmyra NY 14522.
Handicap Permit Parking is ONLY accessible when coming from Route 31 to Yellow Mills Road – heading SOUTH on Yellow Mills.
$5 Entrance fee goes to charities and local organizations like Make A Wish Foundation in Western NY in honor of Trish’s niece Kristina Migliore, Camp Quin and Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Club, and Honor Flight Rochester be back here too! Support BSA Venture Crew 313 by using their courier service of big things. This event is a partnership where “we” collectively work all year long for this event…..”we” being the artist of Western NY….all 350 of them~ and our whole team at The Purple Painted Lady. I love what Pat Tharp, The Chai Guy said recently while doing a radio interview with Sandy Waters on 98.9 The Buzz ….”this event is not about competition, but rather community.” And countless hours have gone in to making this event an awesome one that benefits the Palmyra and Macedon Community. #
thepurplepaintedladyfestival# macedonny#palmyrany# anniesloanchalkpaint# fingerlakes# westernnyfestivals
RSVP: You do not need to buy a ticket a head of time BUT if you want to let us know you are coming- we would love it! Click on the GOING or INTERESTED option.
Hope to see you there!!
Due to being private property, we kindly request – Please, no smoking, vaping or pets.
Handicap Permit Parking is ONLY accessible when coming from Route 31 to Yellow Mills Road – heading SOUTH on Yellow Mills.
$5 Entrance fee goes to charities and local organizations like Make A Wish Foundation in Western NY in honor of Trish’s niece Kristina Migliore, Camp Quin and Palmyra-Macedon Rotary Club, and Honor Flight Rochester be back here too! Support BSA Venture Crew 313 by using their courier service of big things. This event is a partnership where “we” collectively work all year long for this event…..”we” being the artist of Western NY….all 350 of them~ and our whole team at The Purple Painted Lady. I love what Pat Tharp, The Chai Guy said recently while doing a radio interview with Sandy Waters on 98.9 The Buzz ….”this event is not about competition, but rather community.” And countless hours have gone in to making this event an awesome one that benefits the Palmyra and Macedon Community. #
RSVP: You do not need to buy a ticket a head of time BUT if you want to let us know you are coming- we would love it! Click on the GOING or INTERESTED option.
Hope to see you there!!
Due to being private property, we kindly request – Please, no smoking, vaping or pets.
******************************
****************************** *********
ROCHESTER DISTRICT WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
August 07 – 08 2022
Fairport, NY
36-hole stroke play tournament with open, senior (ages 50-64) and super senior (65+) divisions.
Format: Stroke Play
Categories: Women, Women Senior, Women Super-Senior
Regions: Northeast
Categories: Women, Women Senior, Women Super-Senior
Regions: Northeast
Eagle Vale Golf Course
4344 Nine Mile Point Rd
Fairport, NY 14450-8505
https://www.amateurgolf.com/
Watch out, I just resurrected my old golf clubs … FOOOOOUUUUUUURRRRRRRRRR!!! Find me on a miniature golf course soon with Style & Flair!
Joan E. Lincoln
President
Panache Vintage & Finer Consignment, Inc.
Panache Home & Decor
1855 Monroe Avenue ~ Brighton Commons
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Rochester, NY 14618
www.panacheconsignboutique.com
Today’s Panache Daily Sale!
Warm 101.3 Fashion First585-473-5343 (clothing store)
585 473-4416 (home store)
Hours:
Tuesday-Saturday
10:00am-4:00pm
Closed Sunday & Monday
JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application