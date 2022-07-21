Fashion First: WOMEN EVENTS FAVS

GRAB YOUR GALS & PALS AND JOIN IN THE ADVENTURE:

The Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley is hosting its 16th annual A Purse for Change Auction AUGUST 4, 2022. This year’s theme is “Power Her Forward.” The event will be hosted at the Temple B’rith Kodesh synagogue at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4th, with an online shopping option also available. All proceeds from the event will benefit and support women and girls living in the Greater Rochester area and surrounding counties.