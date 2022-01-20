Fashion FORWARD Fashionable Parisian Style Living Space 2022 Trends

The Parisian Fashion Runway… for your Home!!! Parisian-Inspired Décor Will Be Everywhere in 2022

Paris has and always will set the standard for fashion in all things. Now Parisian Home Décor takes the Runway, it’s timeless and cutting edge all at once. Just like the finest of garments, this charming style starts with a blank canvas—most French homes have plain walls to draw the eyes right to statement pieces, whether it be a marble fireplace, stylish furniture, or ornate decor. Similar to that of a finely designed Parisian garments enhanced with embellishments like sequin and rhinestones.

When it comes to home decor, the French know how to incorporate vintage and sustainable appeal with contemporary design like no other. While Parisian decor is rooted in historical designs, like gilded gold mirrors and crystal chandeliers, the style also dips its toes into the modern with sleek sculptures and artwork. It’s no wonder Parisian-inspired home decor is one of the top trends for your living space in 2022.

Joan E. Lincoln

President