2018 Soft Rock Songs In-A-Row Starts December 30th @ Midnight!

Kick off the New Year with 2018 Soft Rock songs in a row without commercials!

Starting at Midnight on December 30th and going through January 3rd!

It’s our way of saying HAPPY NEW YEAR from WARM 101.3!

